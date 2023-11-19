OpenAI investors are pressing the company’s board to reverse its decision to fire Sam Altman as chief executive officer and remove him as a director, a report has said. The efforts suggest investors hope to get the board to reconsider its decision, which some members may regret, especially after co-founder and then-president Greg Brockman resigned, along with three senior researchers. Altman is reportedly also considering starting a new company with some former OpenAI employees, including Brockman, and is weighing the two options. Sam Altman Sacked: OpenAI President Greg Brockman Quits After ChatGPT Parent Firm Fires CEO Sam Altman.

Sam Altman to Return as OpenAI CEO?

BREAKING: The Verge reports that OpenAI's board and Microsoft are in talks with Sam Altman for his return as CEO, after being sacked just yesterday. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 18, 2023

