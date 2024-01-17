Samsung is all set to launch its next Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone series globally through its Galaxy Unpacked event tonight at 11:30 PM in India. The Samsung S24 series will include Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 models and the most anticipated Galaxy AI comprehensive mobile experience. Samsung already teased its AI Live Translate Call Feature, which is expected to help users get real-time audio and text translation. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is scheduled to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Generative AI. The live launch of the Samsung flagship smartphone will begin shortly. Samsung Galaxy S24 Launch Tonight: Check Expected Price and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)