New Delhi, January 17: Samsung is set to launch its latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which might include the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tech community might be excited with anticipation as these smartphones are expected to bring the latest upgrades over previous models.

The launch is scheduled for January 17 at 11:30 PM IST. Tech enthusiasts and potential buyers might be curious to learn what new features and advancements the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will offer for its users. Apple Likely To Enable Sideloading for EU Users in App Store Before March 7: Report.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications (Expected):

As per a report of India Today, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are rumoured to feature several improvements. Design-wise, both models may have slightly larger displays with slimmer bezels. The Galaxy S24+ could boast a QHD+ resolution display. It is anticipated that the upcoming Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ might come equipped with a 6.17-inch and 6.65-inch display, respectively. It is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ might feature the Exynos 2400 processor. Speculation also suggests that the Samsung S24 Ultra may be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ may come equipped with 12GB of RAM as standard.

It is expected that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24+ might retain the hardware configuration from the previous models. This includes a primary camera with a 50MP, a 12MP sensor for ultra-wide images and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is also likely to remain unchanged with a 12MP sensor. It is expected that Samsung might enhance the camera's performance through software optimization and artificial intelligence enhancements. Battery life is also expected to improve. The Galaxy S24 might come with a 4,000mAh battery and the Galaxy S24+ might come with a 4,900mAh battery along with faster charging for the Plus model at 45W. Apple Vision Pro Priced at USD 3,499 To Be Available From February 2, Offer 3D Movies From Disney Plus and Other Streaming Platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price (Expected):

The base models of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ might come with a price point similar to their predecessors, starting at approximately Rs 75,000 and Rs 95,000, respectively. The base storage variant is now expected to start with 256GB. A higher storage version with 512GB is also likely to be available at a higher price tag.

