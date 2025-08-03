Vivo V60 5G, a new smartphone, is set to launch in India on August 12, 2025, at 12 PM. The upcoming Vivo V series smartphone will launch with a ZEISS lens. Rumours have said that the Vivo V60 5G will launch with a Sony IMX882 primary sensor and a ZEISS telephoto sensor. It is expected that Vivo could launch it with an IP68+IP69 rating, a 6,500mAh battery likely having 90W fast-charging support and a quad-curved display. Vivo V60 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 40,000. It will likely come with Google Gemini integration and offer various AI-powered features. Vivo Y400 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed, Coming on August 4, 2025 With 120Hz AMOLED Display; Check Expected Price for Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 5G Launching in India on August 12, 2025 With 6,500mAh battery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)