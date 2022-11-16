A video released by NASA shows that the Orion spacecraft reached orbit after the main engine cut off from the rocket. The RS-25 engines have powered off and the core stage has separated. After multiple issues popped up during tanking operations, NASA’s Artemis 1 mission launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 16. Artemis 1 Launch Video: NASA Launches It Moon Rocket From Florida Coast After Two Previous Failed Attempts.

Watch Video:

The @NASA_SLS rocket has reached main engine cutoff, or MECO, in the mission timeline. The RS-25 engines have powered off and the core stage has separated. @NASA_Orion is now in orbit. pic.twitter.com/OlnxhFAlET — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

