Blue Origin announced that it would consider launching the NG-1 via the New Glenn rocket no earlier than Thursday, January 16, 2025. The three-hour launch window will open at 1:00 AM EST (around 11:30 AM IST). The company recently announced that Blue Origin New Glenn's NG-1 mission will take place on January 14 (today); however, it recently announced new plans. This comes after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's company faced a vehicle subsystem issue with its launch window. The company said it would review another opportunity for the New Glenn launch. SpaceX To Launch Starship 7th Flight Test on January 15, 2025.

Blue Origin New Glenn NG-1 Mission Rescheduled for January 16, 2025

We’re moving our NG-1 launch to no earlier than Thursday, January 16. The three-hour launch window opens at 1 a.m. EST (0600 UTC). — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) January 14, 2025

Blue Origin Halted New Glenn NG-1 Mission Due to Issue With Subsystem

We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) January 13, 2025

