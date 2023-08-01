The first full Moon of August 2023 has appeared in many parts of the world today (August 1). Twitter or X is flooded with mesmerizing photos and videos of the full Moon of August 2023. The captivating pictures and videos of the full Moon show a larger and brighter than usual Moon. In India, the full Moon of August 2023 will be visible from 12:02 am on August 2. Here it may be noted that typically, each month has one full moon. However, occasionally there may be two full moons within the same month. And August 2023 is one such month. The second full Moon of August 2023, also called a "blue moon", will occur on August 30. Supermoon, Blue Moon 2023 Date and Time: Full Moons to Light Up Skies in August, Check Timings.

Full Moon August 2023 Photos and Videos:

Crazy sky burn and full moon 🌕 tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/n29NXMzA3o — Tesla FSD Preacher (@Alloutnikhil) August 1, 2023

Nourish, expand and celebrate the full moon. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/lHgaKlOfWK — Killer Queen🔪 (@PubaOrtiz) August 1, 2023

Full moon over Mt Rainier, Washington pic.twitter.com/CbCenySZEW — ￮༺𓂂𓂃ᗙ 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔦𝔫 ᗛ𓂃𓂂༻￮ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) August 1, 2023

Full moon, Mustang Island State Park using Pro settings auto everything except 1 second exposure time. ...almost looks daylight.. blessings to all. pic.twitter.com/o769jHfj8Q — Steven (@steven_spo) August 1, 2023

The Full Moon tonight did not disappoint🌝 pic.twitter.com/yfcg1dxDVS — Sandy_6971🇨🇦❤️🇮🇹 (@Sandy_6971) August 1, 2023

