NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has captured a heart-shaped glacier. It lies on Pluto’s surface, which also features mountains, cliffs, valleys, craters, and plains, thought to be made of methane and nitrogen ice. "Absence makes the heart grow fonder [sic]," NASA wrote in the caption of the post sharing the picture of the heart-shaped glacier. "Wouahh what a great capture, thanks to New Horizon space craft [sic]," a user commented on NASA's Instagram post. Rainbow-Coloured Pluto? NASA Shares Mind-Blowing Picture of the Dwarf Planet That Left Netizens in Daze; See Viral Pic.

