Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared an update about its upcoming GSLV-F15/NVS-02 mission on January 24, 2025. ISRO will launch the NVS-02 satellite aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The launch is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2025, at 6:23 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. ISRO has also invited the public to witness the event by online registration. Interested people can visit the link "https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp" to register and watch the live launch event from the view gallery of Sriharikota.

ISRO NVS-02 Mission Launch on January 29

