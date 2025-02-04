Elon Musk-run SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Maxar 3 mission into orbit on Tuesday, February 4. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, with a 60-minute window opening at 6:07 PM ET (around 4:37 AM IST on February 5). If the launch needs to be delayed, a backup opportunity is available on Wednesday, February 5, starting at 5:42 PM. ET (around 4:12 AM IST on February 6). The mission marks the fourth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which has previously supported launches for GOES-U and two Starlink missions. The launch will be live-streamed about 15 minutes before the liftoff on SpaceX's handle and the X TV app. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 22 Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit From California.

SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch Maxar 3 Mission to Orbit From Florida

Now targeting Tuesday, February 4 for Falcon 9's launch of the @Maxar 3 mission from pad 39A in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCilmc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 3, 2025

