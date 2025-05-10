SpaceX Falcon 9, the reusable rocket developed by Elon Musk-run company, successfully launched 26 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday, May 9 at 5:19 PM PT (Saturday, May 10 at 5:49 AM IST). The launch took place from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. In the next mission, SpaceX is targeting Saturday, May 10 for another Falcon 9 launch. This time, 28 Starlink satellites are set to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:28 AM ET (around 11:58 AM IST). Backup launch windows are available until 6:21 AM ET (around 3:51 PM IST), with additional opportunities on Sunday, May 11 at 2:17 AM ET. Starlink Price in India: Know How Much Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service May Cost and Who Will Benefit Most, Launch Expected Soon in 2025.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 26 Starlink Satellites From California

Falcon 9 launches 26 @Starlink satellites to orbit from pad 4E in California pic.twitter.com/Obwy1WJy8w — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 10, 2025

SpaceX Falcon 9 Upcoming Launch of Starlink Satellites

Up next, watch Falcon 9 launch 28 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from pad 40 in Florida → https://t.co/ozgjhcVXh0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 10, 2025

