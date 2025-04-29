Elon Musk-run SpaceX launched another set of Starlink satellites into space on Monday, April 28 at 10:34 PM ET (Tuesday, April 29 at 8:04 AM IST). A total of 23 satellites were carried into low-Earth orbit using the Falcon 9 rocket. Out of these, 13 satellites are equipped with direct-to-cell capabilities. The mission highlights the growing role of space-based services in connectivity. Free Starlink Kit for High-Speed Internet: Elon Musk-Run Starlink Offers $0 Hardware With 30-Day Trial Before 12-Month Residential Service Plan in Select Areas.

SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink Satellites From Florida

Deployment of 23 @Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 29, 2025

