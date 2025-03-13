A NASA-SpaceX mission to clear the way for two stranded astronauts - Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore - to return to Earth has been postponed due to a hydraulic ground issue. The Falcon 9 rocket, scheduled for launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, was set to deliver four new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS) and enable the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. The pair, who flew to space in June, have been unable to return due to safety concerns with their Boeing spacecraft. A new launch opportunity is expected on Thursday. Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop ‘Baby Feet’ After Landing; Here’s Why.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Homecoming Delayed Again

JUST IN - SpaceX launch to return two astronauts stuck on ISS postponed due to "hydraulics" issue — NASA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 12, 2025

