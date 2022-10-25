This year, after celebrating the Festival of Lights, India will witness the Partial Solar Eclipse known as Aanshik Surya Grahan on Tuesday, 25 October. As per Drik Panchang, sutak kaal in India for Surya Grahan 2022 will start at 3:17 am and end at 4:43 pm on 25 October, which is considered an inauspicious time before the eclipse. It is generally observed approximately 12 hours before the Surya Grahan. As per the official website of Time and Date, the Partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 2:28 Pm and the Full Eclipse will start at 4:30 Pm. During Surya Grahan, Indians usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items or boy precious items during the time of Grahan or eclipse. To know more about the eclipse, read the below tweet.

All You Need To Know About Surya Grahan 2022

Solar Eclipse of October 25, 2022: Know Surya Grahan Timings and Places That Will Get To Witness the Incredible Astronomical Event#SolarEclipse2022 #SuryaGrahan #India #suryagrahan2022 https://t.co/f810UksFaW — LatestLY (@latestly) October 25, 2022

