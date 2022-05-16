Many parts of the world will be able to witness what is called a “super flower blood moon” tomorrow (May 16). The eclipse will be most visible between 8.30 AM and 9.30 AM IST on May 16. NASA Science Live will be live streaming the eclipse through their YouTube channel between 8.30 AM to 9.30AM IST on May 16. The stream will display telescope views of the eclipse from around the world while NASA experts speak about both the eclipse and the space agency’s plans to put humans back on the moon with the Artemis program.

Watch Live Stream Here:

