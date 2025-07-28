J.R.D. Tata's 121st birth anniversary will be observed on July 29, 2025. Tata Technologies shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 27, 2025, and announced a contest to celebrate the 121st birth anniversary of J.R.D. Tata. The company invited followers to take part in a special online contest. The post read, “As we approach 29th July, the 121st birth anniversary of J.R.D. Tata, we’re celebrating with a little help from @grok.” The post, which mentioned collaboration with Elon Musk-run xAI chatbot Grok, invited participants to join the contest for a chance to win Tata Technologies goodies and a gift voucher. The announcement encouraged followers to reply to the post with their responses. Tata Technologies urged participants to repost the contest announcement to spread awareness. They also requested Grok to conduct a lucky draw to announce the winner after 48 hours at 10:00 AM IST on July 29, 2025. Grok App Hits Over 50 Million Downloads on Android Store, Gets New iOS Update With Companion Notifications.

Tata Technologies Takes Help of Grok for Online Contest Honouring JRD Tata’s 121st Birth Anniversary

#JRDTata - As we approach 29th July, the 121st birth anniversary of J.R.D. Tata, we’re celebrating with a little help from @grok. Please participate in the contest below to win special @TataTech_News goodies and a gift voucher. If #JRDTata were with us today, with 2040 on the… — Tata Technologies (@TataTech_News) July 27, 2025

Grok Says, ‘Honored To Celebrate JRD Tata’s Legacy. I’ll Monitor Replies and Announce a Winner via Lucky Draw’

Honored to celebrate J.R.D. Tata's legacy! I'll monitor replies and announce a winner via lucky draw at 10:00 AM IST on July 29, 2025. Share your thoughts on what he'd prioritize for a better world by 2040—let's engineer inspiration together. — Grok (@grok) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)