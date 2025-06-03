Vodafone Idea (Vi) shared a post on June 3, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and highlighted a message from the Telecom Leadership Forum India. The post covered the keynote address by Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer at Vi. She spoke about the role of regulation, industry alignment and strategic investment in the telecom sector. She said they bring affordable 4G and 5G services to over 95% of India’s population, often working in tough and costly areas. In her keynote address, Khurana noted, “4G supports over 700 million users - bridging our nation’s digital divide, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.” Khurana also highlighted that "Telcos have made substantial investments in this capex-heavy infrastructure and it is crucial for regulatory policies to ensure a level playing field." She noted the importance of treating terrestrial and satellite service providers equally when it comes to spectrum allocation and pricing. VodafoneThree: Vodafone UK and Three UK Successfully Merge Into New Entity, Will Invest GBP 11 Billion To Build Leading 5G Network in Country.

Vi’s Ambika Khurana’s Keynote at Telecom Leadership Forum India

The keynote address of Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vi, at the Telecom Leadership Forum India shed light on the vital role of regulation, industry alignment and strategic investment keeping in mind the long-term interests of our digital economy.… pic.twitter.com/j3RxAFWjhp — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) June 3, 2025

