Mumbai, January 15: Days after Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk's reply stating, "Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," over a question posed by a user on Twitter about Tesla's launch date in India, Telangana's Industry & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao invited Musk saying that he "will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana." KTR also added that "Telangana is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India." Twitter users often ask Elon Musk about Tesla's launch in India, and reports suggest that the company and Indian government have been in talks regarding the electric vehicle company's entry in India.

Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India https://t.co/hVpMZyjEIr — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)