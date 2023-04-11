Twitter Incorporation no longer exists, according to a court filing, reports BNO News. Taking to Twitter, BNO said that the Elon Musk-owned social media platform has been merged into X Corp. The news comes after reports suggested that Elon Musk has started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. On Monday, April 10, a screenshot displaying PM Narendra Modi's name among the list of 195 individuals he follows surfaced and quickly garnered attention on the micro-blogging platform. Elon Musk Begins Following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, Twitteratis React.

Twitter Isn’t a Company Anymore?

Twitter, Inc. no longer exists, according to a court filing. Twitter has been merged into X Corp pic.twitter.com/a9AnsBTyUf — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)