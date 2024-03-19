Layoffs now hit another British multinational FMCG company, Unilever, announcing to cut 7,500 jobs globally to save €800 million, around £684 million, in the next three years. The report said that the global FMCG company will separate the ice cream units, leading to layoffs. They said that Unilever has decided to lay off employees to make it a "simpler" and "more focused" company. According to other reports, Unilever will cut jobs globally, with total restructuring cost likely around 1.2% of its turnover. The Unilever layoffs result from "a comprehensive productivity program" that will affect the 7,500 office-based roles, reported The Standard. Layoffs in US: Job Cuts in February 2024 Hit Highest Mark Since Great Recession, Tech and Finance Sectors Largely Affected, Says Report.

Unilever Announces To Cut 7,500 Jobs Amid Restructuring Plan:

BREAKING: Consumer goods giant Unilever said around 7,500 jobs worldwide will be impacted as part of an overhaul to save around 800 million euros (£684 million) over the next three years. pic.twitter.com/GFj6nFHj1N — TalkTV (@TalkTV) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)