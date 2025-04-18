Vi network was down in India. Vodafone Idea (Vi) users in several Indian cities experienced a network outage early on April 18, which affected calls, texts, and mobile data. The disruption reportedly began around 12.30 AM, and as per Downdetector, around 1,940 reports were logged for the Vodafone network outage. Vi users took to social media to express their frustration. An X user said, "What a joke, ViCustomer Care. It’s 2025 and your entire network has been dead in Delhi since midnight — no signal, no internet, zero accountability. Are we paying for this blackout?" another user said, "After using Vodafone Idea for 12 years, it’s high time I port to Airtel india in Delhi. VI can’t even provide a basic network. Today, the network was totally down since last hour. I can’t trust this company anymore." As per reports, Vi has acknowledged the issue and informed the outage was due to a technical issue. The issue has been resolved, and all services are now back to normal. Vi Expands 5G Network to Cricket Stadiums Across 11 Cities in India.

Vi Down

What a joke, @ViCustomerCare . It’s 2025 and your entire network has been dead in Delhi since midnight — no signal, no internet, zero accountability. Are we paying for this blackout?#ViDown #VodafoneIdea #EpicFail #NoNetwork #InternetOutage #UselessService — Rohan Dev (@rohandev_) April 17, 2025

Vodafone Idea Network Down

After using Vodafone Idea for 12 years, it’s high time I port to @airtelindia in Delhi. VI can’t even provide a basic network. Today, the network was totally down since last hour . I can’t trust this company anymore. @ViCustomerCare — रवि कुमार / Ravi kumar 🇮🇳 (@iamravi_kumar) April 17, 2025

Vi Server Down

#vi_server_down facing network problem since 12 am. They are telling me to go to vi application and they are asking me for otp Without network. @ViCustomerCare pic.twitter.com/YTtIPMqJqO — aryan (@newidforsell123) April 17, 2025

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Network Outage

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is currently experiencing a significant network outage affecting multiple regions, including Gurugram and Delhi. As of April 18, 2025, around 2:00 AM IST, over 1,800 users have reported issues such as total service blackouts and mobile internet disruptions. The… — Prakhar Dixit (@dikshit_prakhar) April 17, 2025

Vodafone Service Is Down in Delhi NCR

