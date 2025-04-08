Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G services to cricket stadiums in 11 Indian cities. It includes Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam. It comes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) to offer seamless high-speed connectivity for fans at these venues. Vi said, “ In the stadiums’ vicinity Vi has successfully installed a total of 53 5G sites, enhanced capacity in 44 sites, and deployed 9 Cell On Wheels (CoW).” BSNL 5G: Government Allocates INR 61,000 Crore Worth of 5G Spectrum To Launch Its Services, Says Report.

Vi Expands 5G Network to Cricket Stadiums in India

Vi 5G is now live at major cricket stadiums in India! We are excited to announce the expansion of our #5G services to stadiums in 11 cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam. To ensure high-speed… — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)