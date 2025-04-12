iQOO Z10x and iQOO Z10 smartphones are launched in India. The smartphones from the iQOO Z10 series come with the latest specifications and features. The iQOO Z10x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, whereas the iQOO Z10 features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The iQOO Z10 series smartphones come with MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification and runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The iQOO Z10x is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, while the iQOO Z10 features a larger 7,300mAh battery. The iQOO Z10 has been launched with a starting price of INR 21,999, but it will be available for INR 19,999 with bank offers on April 16, 2025. The iQOO Z10x is introduced at a starting price of INR 13,499, and it will be offered at INR 14,499 with bank offers when its sale starts on April 22, 2025. CMF Phone 2 Pro To Launch in India on April 28, 2025 With Slim and Lightweight Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10x and iQOO Z10 Sale Details

Built to go the distance. The all-new iQOO Z10 Series is here with India’s Biggest Battery Ever*—built for those who go all in. ⚡ Own the iQOO Z10, starting from just ₹19,999** 💥 The iQOO Z10x, at an unbelievable starting price of ₹12,499** Sale starts 16th April for iQOO… pic.twitter.com/eYH8zsotMJ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 11, 2025

