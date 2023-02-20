New Delhi, February 20 : Chinese tech company Vivo had recently announced that its V27 series will have its global launch very soon, and now the company’s Indian arm has confirmed that the device launching on March 1st. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Details Update: From 2.5D Curved Display to First 3nm Chip, Find Everything Known So Far.

The Vivo V27 series is confirmed to come with a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large rectangular camera module featuring triple camera setup and a colour-changing back panel available in Magic Blue and Noble Black colour options. Watch the video for official launch date and time :

Vivo V27 Series Launch Date Officially Revealed :

A great design has the power to amaze, allure, and astound. So, block your date to witness this amazing design and get ready to be in the Spotlight with the new #vivoV27Series Smartphones. Launching on 1st March 2023,12 PM Know More: https://t.co/8BbNLQWbOM#TheSpotlightPhone pic.twitter.com/gzVZB71VKm — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 20, 2023

