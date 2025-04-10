The Vivo V50e 5G launch event will be live-streamed shortly in India, where the company will introduce its latest smartphone. It will likely feature a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It will come with a 50MP selfie camera with Eye AutoFocus, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and likely 4,500 nits of peak brightness. On the rear, it is expected to have a 50MP primary camera with Sony's IMX882 sensor with OIS and an ultrawide lens at INR 30,000. The launch is set for today at 12 PM. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone Launched in India by Realme NARZO.

Vivo V50e 5G Launch Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)