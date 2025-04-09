Mumbai, April 9: Realme has launched its new smartphone, Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, in India via Amazon live stream. The new Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G comes with a triple camera module on the rear. The smartphone's sleek design, and the company said it offered a brighter display that is visible in daylight and has good details.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is the successor to Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, which was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, and Sony IMX890 sensor in the primary camera. It offered a 5,000mAh battery that supported 67W fast charging. Moreover, the Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G was launched in two variants: Glass Gold and Glass Green, each costing INR 19,999. iQOO Z10 Launch on April 11: iQOO Z9 Available at Discounted Rate Ahead of iQOO’s New Smartphone Featuring 7,300mAh Battery; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and More.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G has a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W ultra-charge. The smartphone also has the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, which offers good performance for multitasking and gaming. The new D7400 chip achieves around 7,38,000 scores on the AnTuTu Benchmarks. The company claimed it NARZO 80 Pro was the first mobile in the world to have this processor. The smartphone comes with 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz and it offers 4,500 nits of brightness.

Realme has included a Sony IMX882 sensor in the 50MP primary camera that supports OIS accompanied by a monochrome camera as secondary. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The device also comes with AI snap mode for taking photos in different situations. Moreover, Next AI in the smartphone comes with AI Image Enhancement and AI for Efficiency. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G weighs 179 grams and has a 7.55 mm slim build. The company has added a 6,050mm2 Cyclone VC cooling system to control the heat. It gets an IP69 water and dust resistance rating for better protection. The Pro model also supports 90 fps on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price in India

Realme has launched its new NARZO 80 Pro 5G in India at INR 19,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G early sale will start on April 9, 2025 (today) at 6 PM. The company offered instant Coupon Discount up to INR 1,500 and INR 500 bank offer. The smartphone is launched in Racing Green and Silver Green colour. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch in India on April 28; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at INR 21,499 and 12GB+256GB variant is launched at INR 23,499. The RAM can be expandable up to 14GB adding to 12GB. It has Type-C charging port, Bluetooth 5.4 version, Wi-Fi 5 but there is no NFC.

