Vivo V60 will be launched soon in India. Ahead of the Vivo V60 launch in India, the company has confirmed a few specifications of its upcoming smartphone. Vivo has teased the smartphone on social media platforms and said, "The all-new vivo V60 featuring stunning design, Slim Quad Curved Display, 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Super Camera, and so much more." The smartphone is also confirmed to arrive with Auspicious Gold colour and will likely feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. As per reports, Vivo V60 5G might be launched in India on August 12, 2025, and it may come with a price in between INR 35,000 and INR 40,000. Redmi 15 5G Launch Confirmed on August 19, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

