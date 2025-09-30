Vivo V60e will be launched in India soon in the 'Elite Purple' colour, likely on October 7. The company will launch this new model with a 200MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera with Aura Light on the rear. On the front, it will feature a 50MP selfie camera. The Vivo V60e will come with a 6,500mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging and a quad-curved display. It will also have an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust protection. The device may receive three years of OS updates and five years of software updates. In addition to Elite Purple, it will also be launched in a 'Noble Red' shade. The processor will reportedly be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, and it may be offered in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB variants, priced at INR 28,749, INR 30,749, and INR 32,749, respectively. OnePlus 15 Sand Storm Variant Teased Ahead of Official Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Flagship Smartphone by OnePlus.

Vivo V60e Teased in Elite Purple Shade

