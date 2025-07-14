Vivo (vivo) will launch two new smartphones today in India. The Vivo X Fold5 and the Vivo X200 FE launch is scheduled at 12 PM IST. The Vivo X Fold5 foldable smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will feature Microcrystal Glass protection. The Vivo X Fold5 may be priced at INR 1,49,999 in India. The Vivo X200 FE will come with a 6.31-inch display, a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The device will include a triple camera setup at the rear and will run on Funtouch OS. The smartphone may be priced at around INR 55,000. The Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold5 launch event will be live-streamed on the official Vivo India YouTube channel. iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features; Know What To Expect From Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold5 Launch Live Streaming Link

