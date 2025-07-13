Cupertino, July 13: Apple plans to launch its iPhone 17 series in India and the global market around September 2025. Ahead of the launch, several key details have been leaked online, hinting that the device could launch with a revamped design and improved specifications and features. Rumours said that the upcoming series would include the iPhone 17 base model, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a slimmest model called 'iPhone 17 Air'.

The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro series are expected to be on spotlight during the Apple launch event in September. The Apple iPhone 17 base model will likely come with the same design as the iPhone 16 model; however, it may have upgraded features and specifications. The reports said that the Apple iPhone 17 series will launch between September 11 and 13 this year. Check out the leaked price, specifications, and features here. Google Pixel 10 Series Price Leaked: Check Prices of Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Ahead of August 2025 Launch.

Apple iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Base Model Specifications, Features and Price

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 Air this year with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera, similar to the iPhone 16e. It will reportedly be 5.5 mm thick, making it the slimmest model Apple has ever offered. The iPhone 17 Air would likely have a 6.7-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,800mAh equivalent battery. It may cost INR 99,990.

The standard iPhone 17 model, which has a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, will reportedly continue to have the same design as last year's iPhone 16. The change would be the screen size, which is said to be 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion, larger than 6.1-inch. It would likely have a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide on the rear and a 12MP selfie camera. However, some say it could come with a 24MP front camera. Both smartphones may feature Apple's A19 chipset. iPhone 17 price may start at INR 89,990.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Specifications, Features and Price

The design of the iPhone 17 Pro models is expected to undergo major changes. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with Apple's A19 Pro chipset, have 48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto rear cameras, and have a 24MP selfie camera. The smartphone would have a 6.9-inch ProMotion 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh equivalent battery. It is expected to be 8.275 mm thick. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could start at INR 1,64,990. iQOO Z10 R India Launch in Imminent, Likely Coming Out With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

The iPhone 17 Pro price could start at around INR 1,39,990. The Pro model with the same A19 chipset will have a 6.3-inch smaller ProMotion 120Hz display size. It will come with a 3,600mAh equivalent battery and have a triple camera setup on the rear. It will have 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide and, 48MP telephoto cameras. On the front, it may include a 24MP selfie shooter. iPhone 17 Pro series will have a rectangular bump around the edge, giving a different look.

