Nothing Phone 3 has officially been launched in India, with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a new 'Glyph Matrix' instead of the long-running 'Glyph Interface'. The new Nothing smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch Flexible LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It has a 5,500mAh battery which supports 65W fast-charging, 15W wireless charging, 7.5W wired reverse charging and 5W wireless reverse charging. The Nothing Phone 3 comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera on the rear, and a 50MP camera on the front. The smartphone offers 12GB and 16GB RAM mated with 256GB and 512GB storage options, respectively. Nothing Phone 3 price in India starts at INR 79,999 for the base variant having 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 16GB+512GB variant is priced at INR 89,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Variants Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

