Vivo has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone, Vivo Y400 5G, for India. The smartphone will be introduced on June 20, 2025, with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek, stylish design. The Vivo Y400 5G price in India could be around INR 25,000, for which it may offer 128GB and 256GB storage, 8GB default RAM, 6.77-inch Full-HD Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to be 7.4mm slim, run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and likely have a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It could have a 50MP+2MP rear and 32MP selfie camera setup. POCO F7 With 7,550mAh Battery Will Launch on June 25, 2025 in Indonesia, Likely Launch in India on Same Date; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y400 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on June 20, 2025

