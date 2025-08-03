Vivo Y400 5G launch date in India is confirmed for August 4, 2025 (tomorrow). The new Vivo Y series smartphone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and an elegant design. Vivo Y400 5G is expected to get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The rumours hint that it could come with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera, a 2MP bokeh sensor and a 32MP selfie camera. Vivo Y400 5G price in India is expected to cost INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB configuration and INR 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It may also include an IP68+IP69 rating and Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15). iPhone 18 Series to Feature LOFIC Camera Sensor Offering Photo and Video Quality on Par with Best Professional Cinema Cameras: Report.

Vivo Y400 5G Launch Confirmed on August 4, 2025

