Vivo will launch its new smartphone, the Vivo Y400 5G, today in India. The smartphone is expected to be available in Glam White and Olive Green colour options. The Vivo Y400 5G price in India could start at INR 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Y400 5G is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The device may feature a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera, and may include a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Apple May Be Developing Its Own ‘Answer Engine’ as an OpenAI ChatGPT Alternative in AI Push.

Vivo Y400 5G Will Launch Today in India

