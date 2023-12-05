After taking over the Twitter platform, Elon Musk has been trying to improve it by introducing new features and updates to make it an "everything app". A user called DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) posted an image on X about the "Traffic driven to a domain via Google top 100 organic search results." The post featured three popular social media and information apps, including X, Instagram and Facebook and their date of November 2023. The post suggested that X stood first with 650.9M web and 448.6M mobile search results. Instagram stood in second place with 520.7M web and 327M mobile searches, and Facebook was in third place with 496.5M web and 298.8M mobile search results. Elon Musk reacted to the post on X, saying, "𝕏 is 50% higher than Facebook on mobile!" Google Develops AI-Powered Spam Detection System To Help Spot ‘Adversarial Text Manipulations’ To Make Gmail Safer.

Elon Musk Reacts on X For

𝕏 is 50% higher than Facebook on mobile! https://t.co/TnbQs3ygmY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)