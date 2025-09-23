Elon Musk's xAI has posted new job requirements on the X platform for candidates who can help build an AI-native knowledge base/search engine. The official role title is Member of Technical Staff, Search/Retrieval Expert. Applicants must be proficient in Python, Rust, C++, vector databases, and Spark. xAI will pay between USD 180,000 and 440,000 for the role based in Bay Area. Additional benefits include equity, comprehensive medical, vision, and dental coverage, disability insurance, and more. ChatGPT Go: After India, Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Launches Its Affordable Subscription Plan in Indonesia.

xAI Hiring Candidates to Build AI-Native Knowledge Base/Search Engine

We are hiring to build an AI-native knowledge base/search engine. Apply here if interested: https://t.co/IjNuG2k4eC — Guodong Zhang (@Guodzh) September 23, 2025

