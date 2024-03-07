Xiaomi 14 will be launched in India at 6 PM on March 7, 2024 (today) with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor. The Xiaomi 14 live online launch streaming will begin in a few minutes. The device will be launched with a Leica-powered camera setup introduced in China, along with many other flagship features. Xiaomi 14 will compete with other smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, such as the OnePlus 12, iQOO 12, ASUS ROG Phone 8, Samsung Galaxy S24 series and others. The device has long been expected to launch in India and is rumoured to come to around Rs 75,000. Xiaomi 14 To Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Xiaomi 14 Launching Today at 6 PM in India:

