Xiaomi 15 standard model (base model) will be launched today in India at 12 PM alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra model. The smartphone will include a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto. The front camera will be a 32MP shooter. It will have a 6.32-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution. It will have a 5,240mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. The device will include HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. Xiaomi 15 price in China is CNY 4,499 (around INR 54,000); however, in India, it may be priced higher. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Leica-Tuned Camera; Check Key Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Xiaomi 15 Launch Today in India at 12 PM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi India (@xiaomiindia)

