Xiaomi 15T Pro is launched in Global market, and it comes with a triple camera setup at the rear. It includes a 50MP Leica primary camera, a 12MP Leica ultra wide, and a 50MP Leica telephoto lens. The smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The latest device from the Xiaomi 15T series comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and includes an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. Xiaomi 15T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery. The device is launched in Macha Gold, Grey and Black colour options. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is priced at EURO 799. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Tipped, Likely To Feature ‘Flex Magic Pixel’ Technology; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 15T Pro Camera Specs

With the Summilux lens and a versatile Leica triple camera system, the #Xiaomi15TPro is built to capture stunning images in any scenario. 🟠📷🔴#XiaomiLaunch pic.twitter.com/GrY6EDpM7V — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Xiaomi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)