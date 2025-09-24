Xiaomi 15T is launched in the global market along with the Xiaomi 15T Pro model. The Xiaomi 15T comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. It features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display. The device comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device features a Leica triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The Xiaomi 15T is priced at EURO 649. Xiaomi 15T Pro Launched in Global Market With Triple Leica Camera Setup; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 15T Launched in Global Market

