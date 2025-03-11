Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the flagship smartphone with a Leica-tuned quad camera, will be launched today in India at 12 PM alongside Xiaomi 15 standard variant. The smartphone will include a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 50MP+200MP+50MP+50MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will have a 6.72-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be launched with a 5,410mAh battery with 90W fast-charging, Bluetooth 5.4 version, Wi-Fi 7, HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 and more. The Xiaomi 15 Price in China is CNY 6,499 (around INR 78,000); however price may be higher in India. POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra Likely To Launch Soon in Global Markets; Check Expected Specifications and Features of POCO F7 Series Smartphones.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launching Today in India at 12 PM

Not all cameras are created equal. Not everyone is ready for this. Tomorrow, we see what it takes to own it. The #Xiaomi15Series arrives tomorrow at 12 Noon. Stay tuned: https://t.co/k2YaXzmclI#Xiaomi15Ultra #Xiaomi15 #ThisIsIt pic.twitter.com/a1Nd7UEYqZ — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 10, 2025

