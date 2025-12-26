Xiaomi has confirmed to launch its Ultra series in global market in 2026. The company recently launched its highly anticipated Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Editions in China. now, these models will be introduced internationally. Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in India, so there are chances that the company would introduce these devices in the country next year. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It has a 6,800mAh battery with fast wired, wireless, and reverse charging, and cameras including a 50MP primary sensor, 200MP telephoto lens, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP front camera. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition adds Leica-optimised imaging algorithms and exclusive colour profiles for enhanced photography while retaining the same hardware and premium features. Starting price: Xiaomi 17 Ultra begins at CNY 6,999 (around INR 89,000). Motorola Signature Tipped To Launch in India Soon Likely With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Check Other Leaked Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi Flagship Smartphones Launching Globally in 2026

A new era in optics begins. In collaboration with @leica_camera, our strategic co-engineering brings you a next-generation optical system that elevates mobile imaging to new heights. Launching globally in 2026. pic.twitter.com/TEJqgbckeS — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 25, 2025

