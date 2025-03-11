Xiaomi 15 Ultra is launched in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite and Leica-tuned quad-camera setup. The smartphone comes with a 5,410mAh battery that supports wired 90W fast-charging and has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of peak brightness and WQHD+ resolution. The smartphone comes with HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, which offers smooth performance. The quad-camera setup includes 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 200MP periscope telephoto and 50MP telephoto lenses. On the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera. Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India starts at INR 1,09, 999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB variant. iQOO Neo 10R Launch in India Today With Ultra Slim Design, 6,400mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched in India

