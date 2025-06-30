Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal seems taking a step into the aviation industry with LAT Aerospace to offer short-distance air travel in India. As per a report of CNBC TV, Goyal is the non executive founder of LAT Aerospace. In a LinkedIn post, Surobhi Das, Co-founder of LAT Aerospace, shared how the idea was born during their travels across India. While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken – expensive, infrequent, and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro?” she wrote. The post highlights that India has over 450 airstrips, but only around 150 are used for commercial flights. LAT Aerospace aims to change that by building a network of “air-stops” closer to where people live. “Think buses in the sky,” she added and explained that the goal is to make flying as easy, frequent, and affordable as bus or rail travel in India. The post further mentioned, "If you’re an aerospace engineer, systems designer, flight nerd, or just someone tired of incremental progress — drop your email in the comments and we’ll reach out." GeM Portal Surge: Over 10 Lakh Micro and Small Enterprises Join Government E-Marketplace, Total Transaction Value Reach INR 5.40 Lakh Crore in FY2024-25.

LAT Aerospace

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)