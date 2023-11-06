Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, November 6, said that Israel will give the people of Gaza a "real future" after it destroys Hamas. "Real future, a future of promise and hope," Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said. Netanyahu also said the current war is part of a "broader battle between civilization and barbarism." He said that the war is being led by an "axis of terror," which is "led by Iran and includes Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and their other minions," who allegedly want to bring the Middle East and the world back to a dark age. Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Model Hid Under Boyfriend’s Dead Body For Hours to Survive Hamas Gunmen, Reveals Ordeal.

Israel Will Offer Gaza's People a 'Real Future'

BREAKING: Netanyahu says that after Israel destroys Hamas, it will offer Gaza's people a 'real future, a future of promise and hope'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 6, 2023

