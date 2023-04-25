North Dakota on Monday adopted anti-abortion laws in the US as Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest. “This bill clarifies and refines existing state law and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement, AP reported. US Supreme Court Upholds Access to Abortion Pill Mifepristone.

Abortion Ban in North Dakota:

