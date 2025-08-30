Ahmed al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Houthis-run Yemeni government, was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa on Thursday, August 28, AP reported, citing the group. As per the report, multiple ministers of the Houthis-run government were killed in the strikes. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who approved the strikes along with the nation's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli military Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir, said the Houthis were aware of the consequences of targeting Israel. Israel-Palestine Conflict: IDF’s 401st Armoured Brigade Returns to Jabaliya in Northern Gaza To Target Hamas Infrastructure and Militants.

Houthi PM Ahmed Al-Rahawi Dead in Israeli Airstrikes

JUST IN - Yemen's Houthis confirm the death of PM Ahmed al-Rahawi and a number of ministers in Israeli strike — AP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 30, 2025

