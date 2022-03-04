All Airbnb operations in Russia and Belarus have been suspended as well as the ability of Russian and Belarussian users to book home rentals on the site. Airbnb's co-founder and chief executive, Brian Chesky, tweeted the suspension in a one-line post in which he added the Ukrainian flag to his Twitter profile.

Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

