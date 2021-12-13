Airbus performed a last pre-delivery test flight for the aircraft A380 on Monday. The A380 aircraft departed from Airbus’ Hamburg facility for a test flight and drew a heart-shaped goodbye sign in the sky to conclude the A380 program. The airline giant Emirates is scheduled to take delivery of the final Airbus A380 in December.

Check it Out:

A ‘heart' flight path for the today’s test flight of the last A380 ever built https://t.co/VjfT6C8k4p pic.twitter.com/SECXm1xWZ3 — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)