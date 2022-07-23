The chief of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday declared the Monkeypox virus a global emergency. "Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," Ghebreyesus added.

